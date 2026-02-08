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Enemy has advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState
Russian troops are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances
"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), Bondarnoe (Bakhmut district of the Donetsk region), and Stepanivka (Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region)," the report says.
Updated maps
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