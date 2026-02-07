Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region - DeepState

In the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, the enemy has advanced near Zatyshche and Nove Shakhove, and fighting continues.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Zatyshche (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Nove Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

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