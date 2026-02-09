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5 020 15

Enemy has advanced in Kharkiv region and in four settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Russian troops are advancing near Tykhyi (Kharkiv region) and a number of settlements in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Tykhyi (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region), Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Vasiukivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Nykyforivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced near three settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in five settlements
DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in five settlements
DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in five settlements
DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in five settlements
DeepState: Russian troops have advanced in five settlements

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Donetsk region (5759) Pokrovsk (879) Kharkivska region (1659) Bakhmutskyy district (596) Pokrovskyy district (1324) Chuhuyivskyy district (216) Vasyukivka (10) Nykyforivka (10) Pryvillya (5) Tykhe (7) DeepState (507)
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