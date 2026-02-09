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Enemy has advanced in Kharkiv region and in four settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState
Russian troops are advancing near Tykhyi (Kharkiv region) and a number of settlements in the Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts of Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Tykhyi (Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region), Pryvillia (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Vasiukivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region), Nykyforivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Pokrovsk (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region)," the report says.
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