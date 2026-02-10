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Enemy has advanced in Zakytne and near Huliaipole, - DeepState
The advance of the occupiers has been recorded in Zakytne in Donetsk Oblast and near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from theDeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced in Zakytne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Huliaipole (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
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