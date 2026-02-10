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Enemy has advanced in Zakytne and near Huliaipole, - DeepState

Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions — updated maps by DeepState

The advance of the occupiers has been recorded in Zakytne in Donetsk Oblast and near Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from theDeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced in Zakytne (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and near Huliaipole (Polohiv district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Updated maps

Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions — updated maps by DeepState
Russians advance in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions — updated maps by DeepState

Read more: Defence Forces cleared Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region of ruscists, - DeepState. VIDEO

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Hulyaypole (149) Zaporizhzhia region (2088) Donetsk region (5763) Kramatorskyy district (967) Polohivskyy district (308) Zakitne (9) DeepState (507)
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