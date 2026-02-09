Ukrainian soldiers cleared the village of Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A group of katsaps infiltrated the village to plant a flag. Soldiers from the 33rd SAR carried out counter-sabotage operations, and as of now, there are no f*ggots left in the village," the report says.

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Kharkiv region and in four settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces cleared Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russians.

Read more: Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region - DeepState