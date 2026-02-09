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News Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Defence Forces cleared Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region of ruscists, - DeepState

Ukrainian soldiers cleared the village of Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"A group of katsaps infiltrated the village to plant a flag. Soldiers from the 33rd SAR carried out counter-sabotage operations, and as of now, there are no f*ggots left in the village," the report says.

Defence forces cleared Prydorozhne of Russian forces

Read more: Enemy has advanced in Kharkiv region and in four settlements in Donetsk region, - DeepState

What preceded this?

Read more: Enemy is advancing in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region - DeepState

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Zaporizhzhia region (2088) military actions (3340) Zaporizkyy district (360) Prydorozhnye (1) DeepState (507)
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