Defence Forces cleared Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region of ruscists, - DeepState
Ukrainian soldiers cleared the village of Prydorozhnie in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"A group of katsaps infiltrated the village to plant a flag. Soldiers from the 33rd SAR carried out counter-sabotage operations, and as of now, there are no f*ggots left in the village," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier it was reported that the Defence Forces cleared Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russians.
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