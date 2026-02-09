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News Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction
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Defence forces cleared Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region of Russians

The village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region is under Ukrainian control. Defenders raised the Ukrainian flag in the village.

This was reported by the Southern Defence Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Ternuvate under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 

"Ternuvate is ours! Russians sometimes post videos online about their so-called "hourly victories" or the well-known "flag-planting". This is what they did in Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia region. Our military refutes this information. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are in Ternuvate, doing their job," a soldier said in a published video.

The defenders also called on the Russian occupiers to surrender.

Read more: Russians are lying about occupation of Ternuvate. Enemy SRG that penetrated village was destroyed - Southern Defense Forces

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Zaporizhzhia region (2085) Southern Defence Forces (354) Zaporizkyy district (360) Ternuvate (5)
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