Russians are lying about occupation of Ternuvate. Enemy SRG that penetrated village was destroyed - Southern Defense Forces

The information spread by Russians about the alleged occupation of the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region is not true.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Southern Defense Forces.

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A sabotage group infiltrated the village

As noted, this settlement is located at least 15 km from the line of combat.

The enemy used its "favorite infiltration tactic" here. A few days ago, taking advantage of the weather conditions, a hostile sabotage group secretly entered the village.

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Elimination of the occupiers

"The occupiers even filmed several locations from drones where they unfurled flags, but within an hour, the Defense Forces conducted reconnaissance and search operations in this settlement and carried out a sweep. As a result, one enemy group was eliminated, and another was captured with the help of the NRK," the Southern Defense Forces emphasized.

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