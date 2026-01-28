Russians attacked 54 times in Pokrovsk and Huliaypole directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 27 January, 105 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian occupiers were recorded.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 92 air strikes on Ukrainian territory and dropped 275 guided bombs. In addition, they used 7,915 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,903 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 61 with multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on populated areas, including Velykomykhailivka and Orly in the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zirnytsia, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Nizhenka, Rozyvka, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Odarivka, Tavriiske, and Zhovta Krucha in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and four enemy command posts.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,236,570 people (+690 per day), 11,609 tanks, 36,713 artillery systems, 23,958 ACV. INFOGRAPHICS

Combat

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 77 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas over the past day.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

Read more: Enemy advances in Orikhovo-Vasylivka, numerous Russian infantry sightings recorded, DeepState says

Yesterday, there were three attacks by the invaders in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled the enemy's assault towards Kupiansk and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked four times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Torske and towards Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, near the settlement of Fedorivka and towards Platonivka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops three times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the direction of Bondarnoe.

Read more: Russian Tor-M2 SAM system was struck in occupied Crimea – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbinivka, Sofiivka and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 32 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetsk, and towards Filiya, Bilytske, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions six times in the areas of the settlements of Verbove, Zlahoda, and towards Nove Zaporizhzhia.

See also: Defence forces refute reports of complete occupation of Orikhovo-Vasylivka in Donetsk region

In the Huliaypole direction, the enemy attempted 22 times to advance on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnyanka, and in the direction of Dobropillia and Zelenyi.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one attack in the Plavni area.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovsk direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel