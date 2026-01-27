Russian Tor-M2 SAM system was struck in occupied Crimea – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in occupied Crimea.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 27, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system near the village of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea," the statement said.
The extent of the damage is being clarified.
Background
Earlier, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia is trying to urgently restore air defenses in occupied Crimea after strikes by the Defense Forces.
On January 17, it became known that the Defense Forces struck Russian air defense assets in occupied Crimea.
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