Russian Tor-M2 SAM system was struck in occupied Crimea – General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of January 27, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system near the village of Kacha in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea," the statement said.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff

Background

Earlier, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia is trying to urgently restore air defenses in occupied Crimea after strikes by the Defense Forces.

On January 17, it became known that the Defense Forces struck Russian air defense assets in occupied Crimea.

Read more: Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions in Kerch, Yalta, Saki and Yevpatoria