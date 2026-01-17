Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff

On the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck enemy air defense facilities - the Nebo-U radar station (near Yevpatoria) and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (near Khutorok).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strike on a warehouse in Donetsk

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, near Donetsk, a storage facility and preparation site for unmanned aerial vehicles was hit.

"The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.

Read more: 153 combat engagements on front in day: Russians active in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

No further information is available at this time.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian-made missiles had struck a factory in Taganrog where UAVs were manufactured.