Air defence systems in Crimea and enemy UAV depot in Donetsk hit, - General Staff
On the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck enemy air defense facilities - the Nebo-U radar station (near Yevpatoria) and the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system (near Khutorok).
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
Strike on a warehouse in Donetsk
In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, near Donetsk, a storage facility and preparation site for unmanned aerial vehicles was hit.
"The extent of the damage is being clarified," the General Staff said.
No further information is available at this time.
What preceded it?
Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian-made missiles had struck a factory in Taganrog where UAVs were manufactured.
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