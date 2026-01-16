153 combat engagements on front in day: Russians active in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

In total, 153 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

Russian invaders carried out 55 airstrikes, dropping 144 guided bombs. In addition, they used 4,730 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,738 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Fighting in the north

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two attacks by the invaders took place. The enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping three guided bombs, conducted 118 shelling attacks, including nine using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: General Staff: Defence Forces strike Russian ammunition depot in Prymorsk in occupied Zaporizhzhia region

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy attacked 11 times in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, Dehtiarske, and toward Kruhlyi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out an attack toward Petropavlivka.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled four assault actions in the areas of Novovodiane, Kolodiazi, and toward Dibrova. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the area of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once toward Minkivka.

Read more: Ukrainian-made missiles hit UAV manufacturing plant in Taganrog, - General Staff

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 18 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to assault the positions of Ukrainian units near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka; one engagement remains unfinished.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day the enemy has attacked 43 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Filiia. Fighting continues in some locations.

Read more: Defence forces hit drilling rigs in Caspian Sea and Russian air defence unit, - General Staff. VIDEO

Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data:

141 occupiers were neutralized, 87 of them irreversibly.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed four units of automotive equipment, 33 unmanned aerial vehicles, a communications antenna, and an anti-tank missile system.

They also struck four units of automotive equipment, an electronic warfare system, a UAV control point, two warehouses, and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Stepove, and Krasnohirsk.

Fighting in the south.

In the Huliaipole direction, 28 combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, and toward Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenses six times in the areas of the settlements of Stepnohorsk, Prymorske, and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

No significant changes in the situation have occurred in other directions.

See more: Over past day, there were 173 combat engagements on front line, and 47 enemy assaults were stopped in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff. MAP