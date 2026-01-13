Ukrainian-made missiles hit UAV manufacturing plant in Taganrog, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces have struck a UAV manufacturing facility in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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"Atlant Aero"

On the night of 13 January, Ukrainian-made missiles struck the "Atlant Aero" plant (Taganrog, Rostov region).

Atlant Aero carries out the full cycle of design, manufacture and testing of "Molniya" strike and reconnaissance UAVs, as well as components for "Orion" UAVs.



The destruction of this facility will reduce the enemy's ability to produce UAVs and weaken the Russian aggressor's ability to strike civilian targets in Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Explosions and a fire were reported at the enterprise in the area of the production buildings. The extent of the damage is currently being assessed.

Read more: Drones attack Taganrog: aircraft repair plant and drone component manufacturer under attack. VIDEO

Other damage

In the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the "Tor" air defence system in Chereshneve, the "Tunguska" air defence system in Podsporie, the P-18-2 "Prima" radar station in Lozuvatka and enemy forces concentrated in the Liubymivka area were hit.

In the occupied Donetsk region, an ammunition depot and enemy forces in the Makiivka area were hit, as well as a "Tor" anti-aircraft missile system (Soniachne).

The consequences are currently being clarified.

Watch more: Drones hit Oryol thermal power plant in Russia for second time. VIDEO