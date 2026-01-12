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Drones hit Oryol thermal power plant in Russia for second time. VIDEO
A video of a drone attack on a local thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol has been published on social media.
According to Censor.NET, drones attacked the Oryol power plant for the second time.
City residents report explosions and a fire in the area of infrastructure facilities.
It is also reported that today Oryol’s local authorities acknowledged that infrastructure was damaged as a result of the previous attack on the night of January 8–9.
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