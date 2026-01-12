Drones hit Oryol thermal power plant in Russia for second time. VIDEO

A video of a drone attack on a local thermal power plant in the Russian city of Oryol has been published on social media.

According to Censor.NET, drones attacked the Oryol power plant for the second time.

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City residents report explosions and a fire in the area of infrastructure facilities.

It is also reported that today Oryol’s local authorities acknowledged that infrastructure was damaged as a result of the previous attack on the night of January 8–9.

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