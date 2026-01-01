Moscow residents report drone attack: airports halt flights

Russia is reporting a possible drone attack. Against the backdrop of these claims, serious disruptions at Moscow’s air hub and mass flight delays have been recorded, Censor.NET reports.

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Information about the incident was circulated by pro-Kremlin Telegram channels and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. He claimed that air defense forces allegedly destroyed more than two dozen drones heading toward the city.

Read more: Munich airport temporarily closed due to unknown drones

Russian authorities’ claims and air defense activity

Sobyanin said emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell after the incident. Russian authorities have not released details on possible damage or casualties.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the claims about the number of drones downed.

Read more: Number of airports in Russian Federation suspended operations at night

Airport disruptions and flight delays

Russian media reported significant restrictions at Moscow airports. Special security measures were introduced due to an airborne threat.

According to available information:

more than 60 flights have been delayed;

the "Kover" ("Carpet") plan has been introduced over the following airports:

Sheremetyevo;

Vnukovo;

Domodedovo;

Zhukovsky;

passengers at Sheremetyevo say they have been unable to depart for about six hours.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree to hold special reservist training in 2026 "to ensure the protection of critical facilities and other life-support infrastructure."

Read more: Lithuanian Interior Minister Kondratovic: Drone that caused closure of Vilnius Airport has not been found