Number of airports in Russian Federation suspended operations at night
On the night of October 6, several Russian airports temporarily suspended operations.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Rosaviatsiya.
It is noted that Russian airports in Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Yaroslavl, Tambov, Krasnodar, Gelendzhik, and Kaluga suspended operations.
Rosaviatsiya states that the restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety.
