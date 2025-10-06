Missile strike on thermal power plant in Bryansk region: power and heating went out. VIDEO

In the Russian city of Klintsy, Bryansk region, after an explosion at a thermal power plant, power outages and heating problems were reported. This is reported by local public media.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy fire is raging at the site of the explosion, Censor.NET reports.

Several arrivals were recorded on the night of 6 October in the Starodubsky district of Russia in the Bryansk region. A missile alert was declared in the neighbouring Unechsky district.

Before that, there were reports of explosions in Belgorod, Russia, with power and water cut off in the city.

