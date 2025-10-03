6 427 37
Refinery workers in Orsk watch drone attack: "Get f#ck out of here! Heading for main checkpoint! Two more coming from Samara! Big ones!". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing workers at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery watching a Ukrainian drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows workers s fleeing the site as local air defenses fire unsuccessfully at the drone. According to the men heard in the video, the UAV hit a target near the main checkpoint.
"Everyone’s filming! Objective confirmation of the strike on the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Orenburg region. Workers thank Ukrainian drones and Kazakhstan for a shorter Friday shift and unpaid leave starting Monday," the author of the post commented.
Warning: Strong language!
