Refinery workers in Orsk watch drone attack: "Get f#ck out of here! Heading for main checkpoint! Two more coming from Samara! Big ones!". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing workers at the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery watching a Ukrainian drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows workers s fleeing the site as local air defenses fire unsuccessfully at the drone. According to the men heard in the video, the UAV hit a target near the main checkpoint.

"Everyone’s filming! Objective confirmation of the strike on the Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Orenburg region. Workers thank Ukrainian drones and Kazakhstan for a shorter Friday shift and unpaid leave starting Monday," the author of the post commented.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Mardan after attack on oil refinery in Orsk: "Drones were launched from Kazakhstan. Isn’t it high time to conduct raid?"

