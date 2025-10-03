Mardan after attack on oil refinery in Orsk: "Drones were launched from Kazakhstan. Isn’t it high time to conduct raid?"

Russian propagandist Sergey Mardan has called for an invasion of Kazakhstan and an alleged "clean-up" of Astana following reports of a drone attack on the Orsk oil refinery.

"The Orsk oil refinery has been attacked by drones. The distance from the Ukrainian border to Orsk is 1,400 kilometres. It is quite obvious that the drones were launched from the territory of Kazakhstan. So the question is: isn't it high time to conduct a raid on the territory of ‘independent’ Kazakhstan in order to eliminate threats to Russia's national security? It would be best to conduct a ‘clean-up’ in Astana right away," he wrote.

