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News Use of Russian drones
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Ukrainian intelligence showed fragments of Geran-5 drone used by Russia to attack Ukraine

Russian kamikaze drone Geran

The Defence Intelligence revealed the new Geran-5 drone, which Russia used to strike Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers used the new strike drone against Ukraine in early 2026 during combined air attacks.

Російський дрон-камікадзе Герань

Design and aerodynamics

As noted, the drone is approximately 6 meters long and has a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. Unlike previous modifications of the Geran line, the device is designed according to a normal aerodynamic scheme. At the same time, most of the key components and parts are standardized with other models in this series.

Російський дрон-камікадзе Герань

Combat characteristics

The warhead weighs about 90 kg, and the declared range is about 1,000 km.

As with previous "Geraniums," this UAV can hardly be considered an in-house development of the Russian Federation. Significant design and technological similarities with the Iranian Karrar drone have been noted.

Російський дрон-камікадзе Герань

According to available information, the enemy is also working on options for using Geran-5 from aircraft carriers, in particular Su-25 aircraft, in order to increase range and reduce costs.

Російський дрон-камікадзе Герань

  • Specialists from the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are already conducting a comprehensive study of the samples used by the enemy. A detailed analysis of the design, constituent elements, and electronic components will be published shortly in the "Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Sunday, January 11, a Russian Molniya drone hit an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.

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