Ukrainian intelligence showed fragments of Geran-5 drone used by Russia to attack Ukraine

The Defence Intelligence revealed the new Geran-5 drone, which Russia used to strike Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the occupiers used the new strike drone against Ukraine in early 2026 during combined air attacks.

Design and aerodynamics

As noted, the drone is approximately 6 meters long and has a wingspan of up to 5.5 meters. Unlike previous modifications of the Geran line, the device is designed according to a normal aerodynamic scheme. At the same time, most of the key components and parts are standardized with other models in this series.

Combat characteristics

The warhead weighs about 90 kg, and the declared range is about 1,000 km.

As with previous "Geraniums," this UAV can hardly be considered an in-house development of the Russian Federation. Significant design and technological similarities with the Iranian Karrar drone have been noted.

According to available information, the enemy is also working on options for using Geran-5 from aircraft carriers, in particular Su-25 aircraft, in order to increase range and reduce costs.

Specialists from the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are already conducting a comprehensive study of the samples used by the enemy. A detailed analysis of the design, constituent elements, and electronic components will be published shortly in the "Weapons" section of the War&Sanctions portal.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Sunday, January 11, a Russian Molniya drone hit an infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.