Drones attack Taganrog: aircraft repair plant and drone component manufacturer under attack. VIDEO

On the morning of 13 January 2026, Ukrainian UAVs attack the city of Taganrog in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA Telegram channel.

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Plants under attack

As noted, local residents write on social media that the "Atlant Aero" plant and the G. M. Beriev TANTK aircraft repair plant were hit.

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Rostov Region Governor Yuri Slyusar confirmed the attack on the region.

"Air defence forces are currently repelling an air attack on Taganrog. No information about casualties has been received. Data on the consequences on the ground is being clarified," the Russian official wrote.

What is known about the factories?

It should be noted that "Atlant Aero" manufactures components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare systems. Production is focused on the development of "Orion" drones and FPV drones.

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