On the night of January 10, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Zhutovskaya oil depot (Oktyabrsky District, Volgograd Region, Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying fuel to the occupying forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the target has been hit. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

Enemy UAV warehouse destroyed

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, a UAV warehouse belonging to the 19th Motorized Rifle Division of the invaders was hit.

Also, according to the General Staff, damage was inflicted on the enemy's UAV control center in the Pokrovsk area of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Drones attacked oil depot in Volgograd region of Russia

A number of enemy targets in Donetsk region were hit

In addition, a number of enemy targets were hit in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, in particular: a concentration of personnel of the 76th Airborne Assault Division (Kurakhivka), a command and observation post of a unit from the tank battalion of the same division (Hirnyk), and a command post of a unit from the 41st Army (Kurakhivka), the command and observation post of a unit from the tank battalion of the same division (Hirnyk), and the command post of a unit from the 41st Army (Hirnyk).

In all cases, strike UAVs were recorded hitting their targets. Enemy losses are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to take systematic action to reduce the offensive and military-economic potential of the Russian occupation forces and compel the Russian Federation to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Cenor.NET reported that drones had attacked an oil depot in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.