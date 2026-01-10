Drones attacked oil depot in Volgograd region of Russia

In the Volgograd region, a fire broke out at an oil depot on the night of January 10 as a result of a drone attack. The incident occurred on the night of January 10.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been reported by Russian Telegram channels.

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Fire after the fall of the UAV debris

According to Volgograd Region Governor Andrey Bocharov on Telegram, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Oktyabrsky District after debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the site.

"In the Oktyabrsky district, as a result of the fall of debris from a UAV, a fire was reported at an oil depot," the statement said.

According to the Russian governor, emergency and specialized services are working at the scene. He also noted that, according to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

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