Massive strike on Kyiv: 4 killed, 26 injured, including SES personnel and three medics (updated)

On the night of January 9, Kyiv likely came under one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction are being recorded in various districts of the capital.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko.

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Killed and injured

As of 4:40 a.m. on January 9, four people were reported killed. Nineteen people were injured. Medics hospitalized 14 of them. The others were assisted on site.

"One medic is among those killed. Four medical workers were injured," Klytschko noted.

Damage reported to critical infrastructure. In some parts of the city, there are disruptions to electricity and water supplies. The following districts came under enemy attack:

Darnytskyi;

Desnianskyi;

Dniprovskyi;

Pecherskyi.

As of 07:00 a.m., damage was recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Pecherskyi and Holosiivskyi districts of the city. Multi-storey and private residential buildings, a kindergarten, garage cooperatives, cars and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

At present, four people are reported killed and 24 wounded, including medics and State Emergency Service (SES) personnel: police are documenting the aftermath of the enemy attack on Kyiv.

Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, a UAV fell in the courtyard of a residential building.

A nearby one-storey shop and the window glazing of a nearby nine-storey residential building were partially damaged.

Also, as a result of UAV fragments hitting, a fire broke out in two residential buildings and in garages.

Desnianskyi district

In the Desnianskyi district, a UAV hit the roof of an 18-storey residential building, causing a fire. A fire also broke out in a five-storey residential building. In another five-storey building, smoke was reported in an entranceway.

In addition, in the Desnianskyi district, the premises of a shopping center and a sanatorium were damaged.

Dniprovskyi district

In the Dniprovskyi district, UAV fragments fell on the roof of a one-storey non-residential building. Also, due to falling UAV fragments, a fire broke out in a 16-storey and a nine-storey residential building.

The blast wave partially destroyed the roof of a three-storey residential building.

Read more: Part of Kyiv left without heat after nighttime enemy shelling, - KCMA

In addition, in the Dniprovskyi district, fragments fell on a playground in the courtyard of a residential building and near a tram depot.

Pecherskyi district

In the Pecherskyi district, falling UAV fragments caused partial destruction of the facade of a nine-storey residential building.

A non-residential multi-storey building was also damaged.

See more: Nighttime missile attack on Kyiv: fires and falling debris, 28 injured, including two children (updated). PHOTOS

UPDATE

"As of now, the death of one person in the Darnytskyi district has been confirmed—a 56-year-old medic—and three people in the Dniprovskyi district, including a 41-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman; one more body will be identified based on the results of the examinations conducted.

The number of injured stands at 26, including a police officer, five State Emergency Service personnel, and four medics," the National Police said.