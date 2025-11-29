Part of Kyiv left without heat after nighttime enemy shelling, - KCMA

Some consumers in Kyiv are temporarily without heat due to overnight shelling of the capital by Russian forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the KCMA.

Where is there no heating?

As noted, heat is currently not being supplied to some consumers in the Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

"The city's utility services are currently working on site: they are dealing with the aftermath of the attack and will restore heat to homes as soon as the situation is resolved," the statement said.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and five regions, leaving more than 600,000 consumers without power.

Read more: Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and 5 regions: more than 600 thousand consumers were left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

Nighttime heavy shelling

On the night of November 29, Russian troops launched a massive combined attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and the surrounding region at around 11 p.m. on November 28. At midnight, explosions were heard in the capital—a drone attack was reported, and the Russians subsequently used ballistic weapons. Air defense systems were activated in the city.

At around 8:30 p.m., the first explosions were heard in Kharkiv — the Russians struck with guided aerial bombs. The region's energy infrastructure was hit, which may cause sharp voltage drops for domestic consumers.