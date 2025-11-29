Enemy attacked energy infrastructure in Kyiv and 5 regions: more than 600 thousand consumers were left without electricity - Ministry of Energy

On the night of November 28-29, the enemy launched a massive missile and drone strike on energy infrastructure facilities in the city of Kyiv, as well as in the Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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There are large-scale power outages.

As noted, as a result of the attack, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv, more than 100,000 in the Kyiv region, and nearly 8,000 in the Kharkiv region were left without power in the morning.

See more: Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: two dead, 37 injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

According to the Ministry of Energy, emergency repair work is already underway where the security situation allows. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

Hourly power outage schedules are applied

Hourly power cuts are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. In addition, power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses remain in place in most regions of Ukraine.

Read: Occupiers strike critical infrastructure in Kherson: possible disruptions to electricity and water supply