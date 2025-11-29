Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: two dead, 37 injured, including child (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of November 28, Russian invaders attacked the capital with drones and ballistic missiles. As a result of the combined attack, damage to residential buildings was reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Kyiv CMA, Tymur Tkachenko, and the mayor, Vitalii Klitschko.

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"The number of victims of the attack has risen to 11, with one fatality," Tkachenko said.

According to Klitschko, a child is among the victims.

As of 7:40 a.m., the number of victims in the capital had increased.

"Currently, there are 13 victims in the capital. Six of them have been hospitalized," Klitschko said.

Subsequently, the KCMA announced that two people had been killed.

"According to updated information, two people were killed as a result of the attack. Another 13 people were injured, including one child," the statement said.

As of 8:15 a.m., there are already 15 victims in the capital as a result of a massive enemy attack.

Later, Klitschko reported that 29 people had been injured as a result of the enemy's night attack on the capital.

Nineteen of them are in hospitals in the city, including a child.

As of 12:00, the number of victims in the capital rose to 37.

"There are currently 15 victims in hospitals. Two people have died," Klitschko said.

Drone debris caused fires in several districts of Kyiv

Several districts of Kyiv have reported damage and fires caused by debris from downed UAVs.

In the Darnytskyi district, debris fell on the roof of a two-storey building.

In the Dniprovskyi district, debris from a UAV hit one of the buildings in a residential complex, damaging two floors and causing a fire. The fire has now been extinguished.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building. The fire has been extinguished.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a garage in the private sector burned down. Also, as a result of falling debris, insulation caught fire in a 25-storey residential building and the facade of several floors was partially destroyed. Cars parked nearby also burned. The fire has now been extinguished.

In addition, debris fell on the roof of a 17-storey residential building, without causing a fire.

In the Svyatoshinsky district, debris from a UAV hit the entrance of a 3-storey residential building. A fire broke out on the 2nd floor, and rescuers saved a child. Another person sought medical attention. The body of a deceased person was recovered from the debris. The fire has been extinguished, and the debris is being cleared.

Read also on Censor.NET: Slavutych is without power due to enemy shelling of critical infrastructure, according to the regional power company

Consequences of the enemy attack

















