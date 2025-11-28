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News Shaheds attack on Kyiv region Attacks on the energy sector
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Slavutych left without power after Russian strike on critical infrastructure – regional power distribution company

Slavutych left without power after strike on energy facility

The city of Slavutych in Kyiv region has suffered a power outage as a result of enemy attacks.

The Chernihivoblenergo energy company reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"Dear customers! Due to shelling and damage to an energy facility, the city of Slavutych in Kyiv region has been left without electricity," the statement reads.

Residents are urged to remain calm and follow safety precautions.

Read more: Russia attacks energy facility in Sumy region, electrician hospitalized – Ministry of Energy

It is noted that repair crews will begin emergency restoration work as soon as the security situation permits.

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Kyiv region (966) shoot out (17557) energy (1099) Slavutych (17) energy outages (373) Vyshhorodskyy district (49)
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