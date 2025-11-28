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News Attacks on the energy sector Shelling of Sumy region
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Russia attacks energy facility in Sumy region, electrician hospitalized – Ministry of Energy

Russian drone hits Sumy energy facility, worker injured

On 28 November, a Russian drone attacked one of the energy facilities in the Sumy region, injuring an employee of Sumyoblenergo JSC.

The Ministry of Energy reported this, Censor.NET informs.

According to the report, a crew of power workers was carrying out work when the facility’s premises came under attack by an enemy drone.

A substation maintenance electrician was wounded. He is currently receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Russia attacked fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia with drones. PHOTOS

What the regional military administration says

For his part, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Hryhorov said that Russia struck a critical infrastructure facility in the Sumy community twice today.

A fire broke out at the impact site, and emergency services are clearing up the aftermath.

Read more: Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: three injured, including child

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shoot out (17557) Sumy region (1826) Sumy (397) energy (1099) Ministry of Energy (235) Sumskyy district (401)
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