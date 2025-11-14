Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Sumy: three injured, including child

Today, 14 November, a Russian UAV struck civilian infrastructure in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy, leaving several people wounded.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported this, Censor.NET notes.

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According to preliminary information, three people were injured in the attack, including a 14-year-old child.

What is known about the attack

The teenager is being taken to hospital, and their condition is not critical. Two adults sustained minor injuries and have received medical assistance.

The blast wave blew out windows in a building next to the impact site.

Read more: Russian Ministry of Defence justified massive strike on Ukraine: "Response to terrorist attacks"

Emergency services are working at the scene, and the area is being inspected.

Background

Earlier in the day, the enemy struck Sumy with a Zircon missile launched from occupied Crimea.