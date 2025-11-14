Russian Ministry of Defence justified massive strike on Ukraine: "Response to terrorist attacks"

The Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the massive missile strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of 14 November was allegedly a "response" to Ukraine's attacks on civilian targets in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian Federation's armed forces launched a massive strike tonight on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities that support their operations," the ministry said.

The consequences of the massive strike on 14 November

On the evening of 13 November, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. They used strike drones and air-, ground- and sea-based missiles. Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 449 air attack weapons – 19 missiles (13 of them ballistics) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 of them "Shaheds"). Air defence forces shot down/suppressed 419 air targets.

Read more: Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen condemned massive Russian attack: Kyiv became object of most severe shelling

The attack on Kyiv resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires in residential and non-residential properties in several areas of the city. Sections of the heating network have been damaged, and there is a temporary lack of heat supply in the Desnianskyi district. Mayor Klitschko warned of possible interruptions to electricity and water supply, and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences.

In the Kyiv region, at least six people, including a child, were injured as a result of the shelling, and numerous fires broke out in five districts of the region.

Around midnight on 14 November, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack on a non-operational enterprise in Chuhuiv.

A power line was damaged in the Novoukrainskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.

Watch more: Local authorities reported strike on critical infrastructure in suburbs of Vladimir. Russian Ministry of Defence did not mention this in its report on region. VIDEO