Finnish Foreign Minister Valtonen condemned massive Russian attack: Kyiv became object of most severe shelling

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland and current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen, condemned Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, which caused casualties, injuries, and destruction.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by Valtonen on social network X.

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"Last night, Ukraine suffered another massive wave of Russian strikes. Kyiv suffered significant damage, resulting in tragic human casualties, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," the statement said.

Valtonen noted that Finland strongly condemns Russia's ongoing attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"International humanitarian law establishes a clear obligation: the civilian population must be protected at all times. Russia must be held accountable for its constant violations of international humanitarian law," Valtonen emphasized.

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The aftermath of the massive attack on November 14

On the evening of November 13, Russian invaders launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. They used strike drones and air-, ground-, and sea-based missiles. The Air Force's radio-technical troops detected and tracked 449 air attack vehicles – 19 missiles (13 of them ballistic) and 430 UAVs of various types (about 300 of them Shahed). Air defense forces shot down/suppressed 419 air targets.

The attack on Kyiv resulted in the destruction of buildings and fires in residential and non-residential properties in several areas of the city. Sections of the heating network have been damaged, and there is a temporary lack of heat supply in the Desnianskyi district. Mayor Klitschko warned of possible interruptions to electricity and water supply, and utility services are working to eliminate the consequences.

At least six people, including a child, were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of shelling, and numerous fires broke out in five districts of the region.

Around midnight on November 14, Russian invaders launched a massive drone attack on a defunct factory in Chuhuiv.

A power line has been damaged in the Novoukrainsky district of the Kirovograd region.

See more: Ruscists strike market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region: two people killed, others wounded. PHOTOS