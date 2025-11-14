Ruscists strike market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region: two people killed, 10 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the morning, the Russians attacked the local market with strike drones.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed and seven more were wounded, some of them seriously. Information about the victims is being clarified," the report said.

The Russian strike damaged the city square, shop fronts and private vehicles. The blast wave shattered windows in a nearby college.

The SES reported that 10 people were injured, including a child.

"A fire broke out at the scene. Two cars were destroyed and 13 more were damaged. Fires broke out. Buildings located nearby were also damaged," rescuers said.













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