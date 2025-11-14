ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12325 visitors online
News Shelling of Odessa region
5 257 17

Ruscists strike market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region: two people killed, 10 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked a market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Kiper, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

In the morning, the Russians attacked the local market with strike drones.

"According to preliminary data, two people were killed and seven more were wounded, some of them seriously. Information about the victims is being clarified," the report said.

The Russian strike damaged the city square, shop fronts and private vehicles. The blast wave shattered windows in a nearby college.

The SES reported that 10 people were injured, including a child.

"A fire broke out at the scene. Two cars were destroyed and 13 more were damaged. Fires broke out. Buildings located nearby were also damaged," rescuers said.

Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада
Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада
Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада
Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада
Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада
Наслідки удару по ринку в Чорноморську 14 листопада

See more: Day in Donetsk region: three civilians wounded, 21 objects damaged. PHOTOS

Russians strike market in Chornomorsk: casualties reported
Russians strike market in Chornomorsk: casualties reported
Russians strike market in Chornomorsk: casualties reported
Russians strike market in Chornomorsk: casualties reported
Russians strike market in Chornomorsk: casualties reported

Author: 

shoot out (17383) Odesa region (1078) Chornomorsk (26) Odeskyy district (352)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 