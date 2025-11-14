Day in Donetsk region: three civilians wounded, 21 objects damaged. PHOTOS

On 13 November, Russian troops launched more than 2,200 strikes on Donetsk Oblast, attacking nine settlements. Three civilians were wounded, and residential buildings, shops and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

A high-rise building was damaged in Dobropillia, Kryvorizka community.

Kramatorsk district

One person was injured in Kramatorsk. The enemy launched six strikes on the city using various types of drones. A private house, a shop, non-residential premises, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged.

On Zoloti Prudy, Kramatorsk district, the occupiers struck with two "Geran-2" UAVs, damaging a private house. In Oleksandrivka, a "Lancet" UAV damaged a car on the highway.

Three enemy FPV drones attacked Druzhkivka, damaging a private house, an administrative building, a garage, and a civilian car.

Read more: Attack on Mykolaiv: number of victims rises to 8

In Kostiantynivka, the Russians targeted a car belonging to the Kostiantynivka Military Administration with an FPV drone, injuring two civilians.

Russian troops dropped three "KAB-250" bombs on Mykolaivka, destroying an infrastructure facility.

In Sviatohirsk, a truck was damaged by an FPV drone strike.

Bakhmut district

Seven houses were damaged in Siversk.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person wounded as result of enemy shelling, houses and cars damaged. PHOTO









