Attack on Mykolaiv: number of victims rises to 8

On the morning of November 13, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv with drones. The number of victims of the Russian attack has risen to eight.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

He noted that yesterday's strike damaged industrial infrastructure in Mykolaiv. In addition, on the morning of November 14, it became known that eight people had been injured.

"Two of them received outpatient medical care. Six victims are currently in hospitals, and as of this morning, all are in stable condition with moderate injuries," Kim said.

Shelling of the region during the day

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Kutsurub districts 14 times with FPV drones.

In addition, two artillery strikes were carried out on the Kutsurub district.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Read more: Morning strike on Mykolaiv: six wounded, three in serious condition