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Morning strike on Mykolaiv: six wounded, three in serious condition
On the morning of 13 November, Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv with drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Kim.
As of now, six people have been injured as a result of the "Shahed" drone attack on Mykolaiv, three of whom are in serious condition.
The victims are currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.
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