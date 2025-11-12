Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones, - Air Force

On the evening of November 12, Russian troops launched another attack on Ukraine using strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy drones were spotted in several regions of the country at once.

Where enemy UAVs have been detected

At 18:18, Russian UAVs were spotted in the Zolotonosha district of the Cherkasy region, heading south.

At 16:38 - The Air Force reports:

UAVs in the Kharkiv region, heading south (Slobozhanske, Krasnopavlivka, Lymanivka);

UAV in the Kharkiv region, heading for the Poltava region.

UAV in the Poltava region, heading south.

At 18:40 - UAV in the Chernihiv region, heading south.

At 18:45 - UAV in the south of the Mykolaiv region, heading northwest.

At 18:45 - UAV in the north of the Cherkasy region, heading south.

Read more: Ukrainian aerial drone systems hit 77,000 enemy targets in October – Syrskyi

Be careful and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on Wednesday, November 12, the enemy struck an old building in the Kholodna Hora district of Kharkiv: at least three people were injured, and a business and houses were damaged.