Ukrainian aerial drone systems hit 77,000 enemy targets in October – Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held another working meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Syrskyi announced the meeting on his Facebook page.

He stressed that prioritising the scaling up of unmanned-systems units is producing concrete results — the number of enemy targets destroyed is rising.

"In October, our aerial UAV complexes struck 77,000 enemy targets. The best combat results were delivered by FPV drones and heavy bomber UAVs," he said.

Read more: Evacuation of wounded using ground-based robotic complex: story of soldier from "Khartiia"

Ground robotic complexes

In addition, the active buildup of ground robotic systems continues, which, amid expanding kill zones, has become an integral element of modern technological warfare.

"The primary task of deploying GRS is to preserve the lives of personnel. The logistical role of ground unmanned systems is steadily increasing: in October alone, they delivered nearly 300,000 kilograms of supplies to our units. Casualty evacuation, mine-laying, and combat deployment are the everyday reality of their use on the frontline," the Commander-in-Chief said.

Read more: U.S. plans to procure one million drones, drawing on experience from Ukraine–Russia war – Reuters

Development of the enemy’s unmanned forces

Syrskyi also heard a substantive intelligence briefing on the development of the enemy’s unmanned forces.

"The occupiers are following our example, in particular by setting up regiments of unmanned systems and interceptor drones, and are pouring significant resources into this. We must continually improve to maintain our technological edge.

Scaling up Unmanned Systems Units

Special attention is being paid to scaling up the Unmanned Systems Forces: increasing the number of trained crews, recruiting personnel and building the infrastructure needed for them to operate effectively," he said.

Read more: Over 100 Ukrainian-made weapon systems approved for use in October – Ministry of Defence

At the meeting, Syrskyi heard reports from combat commanders on introducing new tactics for using UAVs and on deploying systems that are more resistant to enemy electronic warfare and more effective in combat. All successful cases that increase enemy losses will be quickly scaled up across the Armed Forces.

"We are improving the effectiveness of our electronic warfare against enemy UAVs. We are working on both the quality and quantity of stations. In October, twice as many short-range EW systems were delivered to the front as in September.

The Unmanned Systems Forces not only effectively strike the enemy but are also continuously developing technologically and tactically. I thank the warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces for every destroyed target and for their significant contribution to the development of the unmanned component of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Commander-in-Chief concluded.

Read more: 70% of UAV procurement in 2026 to go through DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry