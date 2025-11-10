Over 100 Ukrainian-made weapon systems approved for use in October – Ministry of Defence

In October, the Ministry of Defence approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 100 new domestically produced weapons and military systems. The number of newly approved systems rose compared with the previous two months.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the website of the Ministry of Defense.

They include, in particular:

UAV systems for various roles;

electronic warfare (EW) systems;

new types of large-calibre artillery shells.

Read more: Ordering electronic warfare systems for front: new feature added to DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

In addition, domestic manufacturers have developed a technical solution that will strengthen the strike capabilities of Ukraine’s aviation.

Among the new weapons introduced in October are:

optical devices for various applications,

automotive and motorcycle equipment,

ground robotic systems,

simulators,

a special armored vehicle, and more.

"Ukrainian manufacturers are responding swiftly to the needs of the frontline — and we must sustain this pace through scaled-up production and stable supplies," emphasized Yurii Myronenko, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Read more: 70% of UAV procurement in 2026 to go through DOT-Chain Defence – Defense Ministry