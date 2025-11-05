Ordering electronic warfare systems for front: new feature added to DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

The military will order electronic warfare (EW) systems through the DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace.

The Defence Ministry reported this, citing Censor.NET.

180 brigades will choose EW systems themselves

From now on, 180 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine will have guaranteed budgets that allow them to independently select both stationary and trench-mounted EW systems via the marketplace.

"The demand for these systems is confirmed by order statistics: in the first day after EW was added to DOT-Chain Defence the military ordered equipment worth almost UAH 6 million," the ministry said.

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Earlier, the Defence Procurement Agency signed contracts with manufacturers to supply trench-mounted EW systems under the Army Drones Bonus programme, which provides incentive budgets to military units for enemy strikes.

DOT-Chain Defence weapons marketplace

Developed by the State Operator for Rear Services, the marketplace is used to equip the military. The system brings brigades, manufacturers and the Defence Procurement Agency together in a single secure environment.

This lets units pick the equipment they need while the Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) handles the organisational side — from signing contracts to processing payments. In practice, a soldier needs only a few clicks to secure the item they require.

Read more: National Guard joins DOT-Chain Defence marketplace

Supply through DOT-Chain Defence runs in parallel with other programmes and provides an additional channel for drone procurement.

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