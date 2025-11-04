Criteria for determining defence industry enterprises that are critical to economy have been approved, - Ministry of Defence

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has approved the Criteria for determining which enterprises, institutions and organisations in the defence industry, aircraft manufacturing and space activities are of vital importance to the national economy.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence.

As noted, the Ukrainian defence ministry has begun officially accepting documents from enterprises to determine their status.

What has changed

Previously, these functions were performed by the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

The criteria approved by the Ministry of Defence order maintain the current approach to determining such enterprises. Business entities that have already obtained the status of an enterprise of national economic importance and whose status has not expired do not need to take any additional action or make any changes to their documents.

What criteria have been defined?

The criteria that enterprises must meet in order to claim the status of being of vital importance to the national economy in the defence industry and, accordingly, be eligible for reserving up to 100% of their employees subject to military service are as follows:

Performance of a state contract (agreement) in the field of defence or participation in its performance on the basis of agreements, including foreign economic agreements. The volume of defence-related production must exceed 50% of the total volume of the enterprise for the last reporting period. Receipt of state financial support in the form of grants in accordance with Resolution No. 262 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 8 March 2024, "Certain Issues of Ensuring the Development of Innovations and Technologies for Defence Needs". Performance of the functions of an authorised entity for the management of state-owned property, which regulates, controls and coordinates the activities of defence industry enterprises.

How can a company obtain the status of an important one

Enterprises, institutions and organisations in the defence industry that do not meet the above criteria may be granted the status of being important to the national economy if they meet at least three of the following requirements:

Execution of state contracts in the field of defence. Involvement in the execution of defence orders under contracts, including foreign economic ones. Inclusion in the electronic register of participants in the selection and execution of state contracts. Participation in the implementation of state target programmes in the fields of aircraft construction or space activities. Participation in the implementation of programmes for the development of the defence-industrial complex, the introduction of new technologies, and the expansion of production capacities. Production of goods, performance of works, or provision of services used by defence-industrial enterprises for the manufacture of defence products.

The Ministry of Defence notes that if at least two mandatory criteria of the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 dated 27 January 2023 "Some issues of implementation of the provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilisation Preparation and Mobilisation" regarding the reservation of people liable for military service for the period of mobilisation and wartime ", such enterprises, institutions, and organisations may be designated as critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population during a special period, which will allow up to 50% of employees subject to military service to be reserved.