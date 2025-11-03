New AFU contracts: fixed 1–5-year service terms and higher monthly pay. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has begun preparing new types of contracts for military personnel and corresponding amendments to legislation.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET.

What are the innovations?

According to Shmyhal, the main innovation is guaranteed in clear terms of service:

Contracts will be for 1 to 5 years.

For contracts of 2-5 years, an annual deferral from mobilisation is provided upon completion of the contract.

Payments and bonuses for military personnel

After the legislative changes are adopted, contracts will be able to be signed by those who are already part of the military and those who will join it in the future.

"We plan for the new contracts to also include increased monthly payments, signing bonuses, and an expanded social package. We are responding to the key demands of service members, their families, and society. The new contracts are about fairness and predictability. We are working with the Government, the Ministry of Finance, and our partners, and will announce all additional details soon," the Defense Minister added.

More detailed conditions are shown in the infographic from the Ministry of Defence: