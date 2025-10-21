"Contract 18–24" program expanded: all combat units of Defense Forces included

The "Contract 18–24" program has been expanded once again. From now on, all brigades will be able to recruit young people.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"Initially, participants could choose from only a few brigades, then the experiment was expanded, and now a decision has been made to include all combat units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the program.

Now, anyone of this age who wants to defend Ukraine can choose any brigade. All brigades can now recruit motivated young people into their ranks. The fight goes on!" he said.

What is known about "Contract 18–24"

As a reminder, on February 11, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially launched the "Contract 18–24" voluntary service format for Ukrainians willing to join the Defense Forces for one year.

The program offers one million hryvnias, an interest-free mortgage, and a full social benefits package.

The contract applies exclusively to combat positions, including riflemen, grenadiers, and scouts. Training lasts more than 80 days. The financial benefits also apply to servicemen under 25 who are already in the army.

