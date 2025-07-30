Government expanding "Contract 18-24" programme: branch for drone operators being launched, there is initiative to deferral after service under programme, - Shmyhal

On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the government is expanding the "Contract 18-24" programme.

This was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the government has decided to launch a separate area of the programme - a contract for drone operators who will serve in the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

This area has special conditions. The main one is a clear term of service: two years.

"Future drone operators will undergo up to 45 days of basic training, up to 60 days of professional training (taking into account existing certificates) and 14 days of adaptation course," explained Shmyhal.

As in the main programme, the payment of UAH 1 million is envisaged, which will be made in three stages.

"After completing their service, defenders receive additional support from the state, including a 0% mortgage.

In addition, at the initiative of the Ministry of Defence, the government is submitting a draft law to the Parliament on deferral for those who have served under the 'Contract 18-24' programme. Thus, all those who voluntarily joined the army under a contract will be entitled to a 12-month deferral after reaching the age of 25," Shmyhal added.

To apply for the "Contract 18-24", please visit the website: 18-24.army.gov.ua or in Reserve+.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the "Contract 18-24" programme would be expanded. We need to attract young people to work with drones.