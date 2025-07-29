Contract 18-24" program to expand. Youth needed for working with drones – Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers is preparing to expand the "Contract 18-24" program to attract motivated young fighters for UAV operations.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko reported to me on project decisions. In particular, there are budget amendments to guarantee all necessary payments to our servicemen and families of fallen soldiers: certain details require legislative approval. I expect members of parliament to support this. The government has also prepared an expansion of the 18-24 contract program to specifically attract motivated individuals for drone operations," he said.

Svyrydenko will present this program shortly.

"Today, I signed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill, a bill essentially about respect, for soldiers awarded the ‘Cross of Combat Merit.’ This is objectively a high honor, but de jure the Cross of Combat Merit currently holds only symbolic significance. We will ensure this award grants soldiers real benefits, and in the awards hierarchy, the ‘Cross of Combat Merit’ will rank between the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that, as of today, 318 soldiers have been awarded the Cross of Combat Merit.

"Each one deserves our gratitude. I urge the Verkhovna Rada to promptly prepare this bill for voting," the head of state added.

