Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian PM Carney: discussed air defense, sanctions, and new NABU and SAPO bill

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday, July 29.

according to Censor.NET.

"I thanked him for the support of our people, military and financial aid, sanctions against Russia. We discussed our needs, primarily strengthening air defense with additional systems and missiles, as well as increased funding for joint drone production, including interceptors," the president said.

The two also discussed sanctions against Russia.

"Moscow is very afraid of them, even though they pretend it won’t change anything for them. Our intelligence data shows otherwise. That is why it is important to increase sanction pressure and force the aggressor toward peace. We will ensure the necessary steps," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Zelenskyy and Carney also discussed the results of the recent meeting in Istanbul, where the Ukrainian side called for a ceasefire and an end to attacks on civilian infrastructure. The president noted he is still waiting for a response from Russia regarding the proposal to hold a new round of talks at the leaders’ level.

"I thank Canada for supporting my bill guaranteeing the independence and effectiveness of Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies and preventing any influence or interference from Russia in the operation of our anti-corruption infrastructure. Mark and I share the same position: now it is crucial that the Verkhovna Rada fully supports this bill by July 31," the president concluded.