Ukraine already presents partners with document on drone production funding needs, Zelenskyy says
Ukraine is already presenting partners with a document outlining drone funding needs.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.
"Yesterday, in a conversation with President Macron, we agreed that Ukraine would clearly detail our current drone funding needs. The updated document is already being presented to partners, the NSDC Secretary, together with the Office team, has prepared everything," the head of state said.
Zelenskyy added that the identified drone targets for this year will be clearly implemented.
