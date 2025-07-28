Zelenskyy on law expanding SSU: In particular, number of personnel in SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A" will be increased – these are some of our most effective soldiers. VIDEO

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed a law that provides for an increase of 10,000 personnel in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's telegram channel.

"Today, I signed a law that strengthens the Security Service of Ukraine, giving the service greater capabilities to carry out its combat missions, destroy the occupier, and conduct special operations to defend Ukraine. The personnel increase includes units of the SBU’s ‘A’ Special Operations Center, some of our most effective warriors.

I also signed a law we discussed with families of Ukrainians held in Russian captivity and with our soldiers who have been freed and returned home. The law restores justice and resolves financial issues — ensuring that soldiers taken prisoner receive the same financial guarantees as all defenders of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s ultimatum to Putin: Ukraine remains committed to peace