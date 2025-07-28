Zelenskyy on Trump’s ultimatum to Putin: Ukraine remains committed to peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on recent statements by US leader Donald Trump regarding Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to peace.

The head of state wrote this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

Zelenskyy stated that Trump expressed a "clear position and determination." He thanked the US president for "his focus on saving lives and ending this terrible war."

"Just in time, when much can change thanks to the power of true peace. Ukraine remains committed to peace and will tirelessly work together with the US to make our countries safer, stronger, and more prosperous," he added.

Recall that earlier, US President Donald Trump stated he planned to shorten the 50-day deadline he had given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach agreements with Ukraine to resolve the war, citing being "very disappointed" in him.

Later, Trump reduced this deadline to 10–12 days.