Trump: New deadline for Russia to make peace with Ukraine — 10–12 days from today

U.S. President Donald Trump said he sees "no progress" in resolving the war between Russia and Ukraine and is therefore shortening the timeline for achieving a ceasefire to 10–12 days from today, July 28.

He made this statement to journalists, according to Censor.NET.

Trump was asked about his threat to shorten the 50-day period given to Russia to end its war against Ukraine.

"I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason for waiting… Those 50 days, we just don’t see any progress, adding that "15 days is generous."

"We will impose secondary sanctions on Russia if no deal is reached. Maybe we will reach a deal. I don’t know. Putin must make a deal. Russians and Ukrainians are dying for no reason. Russia has lost a million Russians," Trump added.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to shorten the 50-day deadline he gave Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to reach an agreement with Ukraine to resolve the war, citing his "deep disappointment" with Putin.

Previously, he stated that the U.S. would impose secondary tariffs on Russia and on countries cooperating with Russia if a peace agreement with Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.