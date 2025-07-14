US to impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia if no Ukraine deal reached within 50 days – Trump

If no peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine is reached within 50 days, U.S. President Donald Trump will impose secondary 100% tariffs on Russia.

He said this at a press conference with the NATO Secretary General at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

"We are sending our weapons to Ukraine; we will not pay for them, but will produce the best weapons. We will turn to Germany for the early delivery of Patriot missiles. NATO will coordinate and decide where to send this weaponry," Trump said.

According to him, the U.S. will impose 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if no agreement is reached within 50 days.

The U.S. president reiterated his desire to end Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and expressed disappointment with Putin, saying he thought an agreement would have been reached two months ago but it seems unlikely.

"Therefore, based on this, we will implement secondary tariffs. If we don’t reach an agreement within 50 days, it’s very simple: we will raise tariffs to 100%. It’s that simple. Hopefully, we won’t have to do this," Trump said.

This is a developing story...